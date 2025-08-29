Japan's Fuji Eruption Simulation Causes Unease

Mount Fuji hasn't erupted since 1707. But for Volcanic Disaster Preparedness Day, Japanese officials have released computer- and AI-generated videos showing a simulation of a potential violent eruption of the active volcano. The videos, released this week, are meant to prepare the 37 million residents in the greater Tokyo metropolitan area for potential disasters.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government's video warns an eruption could strike "at any moment, without warning," depicting volcanic ash shrouding central Tokyo, about 60 miles away, within hours, paralyzing transportation, disrupting food and power, and causing long-term respiratory problems.

The video shows that 20 centimeters—around 8 inches—of ash could pile up in Kanagawa Prefecture, just south of Tokyo, over two days if there was an eruption the size of the one in 1707, NHK reports.