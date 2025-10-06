As Shutdown Continues, Friday Looms as a Big Day

With the government shutdown heading into its second week, signs of a swift resolution are nowhere to be seen. Both Democrats and Republicans have dug in on their positions, and attempts at compromise in the Senate have yet to gain traction, reports Politico. A New York Times analysis offers a similar take: "It all reflects the reality of two parties so convinced that they have the political advantage in their partisan battle that a shutdown has seemed inevitable for weeks, and a quick resolution feels out of reach." Details: