As Shutdown Continues, Friday Looms as a Big Day

With the government shutdown heading into its second week, signs of a swift resolution are nowhere to be seen. Both Democrats and Republicans have dug in on their positions, and attempts at compromise in the Senate have yet to gain traction, reports Politico. A New York Times analysis offers a similar take: "It all reflects the reality of two parties so convinced that they have the political advantage in their partisan battle that a shutdown has seemed inevitable for weeks, and a quick resolution feels out of reach." Details:

  • Democrats are refusing to vote to reopen the government unless there's a deal to extend health insurance subsidies set to expire soon, a stance supported by recent polls showing a slight public edge for their side. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries argued Sunday that Republicans are "losing in the court of public opinion," while also framing the fight as one over the health care of working Americans.
  • Republicans, for their part, insist negotiations on health care must wait until Democrats agree to pass a House-approved seven-week funding extension. House Speaker Mike Johnson said lawmakers "need the month of October" to sort out the subsidies, arguing that such talks can't happen with the government shut down.
  • As the impasse drags on, pressure points are looming. Federal workers are set to miss paychecks by Friday, and active-duty military members could miss theirs by the following Wednesday—dates both sides see as possible catalysts for action.
  • President Trump, speaking to Navy service members on Sunday, promised troops would eventually receive their pay despite what he called a "Democrat-induced shutdown." Trump also continues to threaten to enact mass layoffs of federal workers amid the shutdown.
  • A key question at this point is whether Democratic senators will stay united, though Punchbowl News sees the prospect of Minority Leader Chuck Schumer folding anytime soon as "very unlikely." But, the piece adds, "if you're Schumer, you're watching very closely how a handful of Democratic senators are posturing themselves as the shutdown impacts begin to accumulate."

