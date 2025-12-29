Trump, Zelensky Emerge From Meeting Sounding Optimistic

US President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, emerged from a high-profile meeting in Florida Sunday sounding cautiously upbeat about a possible path to end Russia's war in Ukraine, while acknowledging that the hardest issues are still unresolved and Russia has not signed on. Speaking alongside the Ukrainian president at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said negotiators were down to "one or two" major obstacles but declined to spell them out, the Washington Post reports. One clear sticking point is eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, largely held by Russian forces. Zelensky is floating a new idea: both sides would pull out, the area would become an economic free zone, and international troops and monitors would move in. Trump said calling that an "agreement" would be premature but added, "we're getting closer to an agreement on that."

Zelensky said Washington and Kyiv are "100% agreed" on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, with details of an economic recovery plan still being hammered out. He said that looking at the totality of his 20-point peace plan, Ukraine and the US are "90% agreed," the Hill reports. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who joined an hour-long call with Trump, Zelensky, and multiple European leaders, called binding security assurances "paramount" from "day one." Meetings between Ukrainian, European, and US teams will continue over the coming weeks, CNN reports. Ukraine's broader ambitions—NATO membership, a firm path into the European Union, and sustained European military aid—remained offstage on Sunday, even as Moscow continues to warn that any NATO move would be treated as a direct threat.

Trump told reporters he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the Zelensky meeting and planned to call him again afterward, claiming Putin was "very generous in his feeling toward Ukraine succeeding, including supplying energy, electricity and other things at very low prices." He added, "Russia is going to be helping. Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed." That picture stands in contrast to events on the ground: Russian strikes over the weekend killed at least four people, wounded dozens more, and temporarily cut heat and power to large parts of Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials. Trump, who has repeatedly promised to quickly end the war but missed his own informal deadlines, said the next few weeks would reveal whether the current push gains traction: "If things don't happen, they keep fighting and they keep dying."