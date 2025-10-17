Prince Andrew Is No Longer a Duke

Prince Andrew just lost a big part of his royal status: He relinquished his Duke of York title as his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein continue to haunt him. Andrew announced the move on Friday after discussions with his brother, King Charles, reports NBC News. The prince said he would "no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me," adding that he didn't want to be a distraction to the royal family. "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

The BBC clarifies what this means: Andrew is still a prince, but he will no longer be the Duke of York, a title bestowed on him by his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

That means his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will no longer be the Duchess of York, though their daughters will keep their titles as princesses.