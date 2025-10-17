Trump 'Now Has a Big Chance to Finish This War'

President Trump continued his Ukraine-Russia diplomacy on Friday by welcoming Volodymyr Zelensky back to the White House. The two are expected to address reporters after a meeting with advisers, but their comments ahead of time were cordial. Some highlights:

Trump, who spoke by phone with Vladimir Putin on Thursday, said he plans to meet both men in the near future in Hungary. But he expects to meet with each leader separately rather than in a trilateral meeting, reports the New York Times. "These two leaders do not like each other, and we want to make it comfortable for everybody."