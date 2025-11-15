French Student Explains How He Became Game-Show King

America has quiz-show legends such as Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Europe now has minted one of its own: A young Frenchman known only by his first name of Emilien. The 22-year-old history student racked up 647 consecutive appearances on the French TV quiz show Les Douze Coups de Midi (The 12 Strokes of Noon) over nearly two years before finally losing this summer. He also amassed nearly $3 million in winnings, including 23 cars, per the New York Times. The streak is a world record for quiz shows, reports the Guardian, which spoke to Emilien about his unexpected celebrity and his methods: