Gen Z Swaps Cubicles for Gigs With Billionaires

Many of us started our careers fetching coffee, but Gen Z seems to have found a cheat code: Fetch the coffee on a yacht. Instead of going anywhere near an office cubicle, young people are embracing life as personal assistants, nannies, or cooks for the mega rich. Business Insider reports these jobs offer stability and six-figure salaries while taking young employees everywhere from Aspen chalets to private islands as they do work that feels more dynamic than the corporate world they're leaving behind. Cassidy O'Hagan is one example: After bouncing between health care jobs and medical sales, she now earns a six-figure salary as a nanny. She's got a private chef, a tailored wardrobe, luxury travel, and perks she says her old job "could never compete" with.

The boom in private staffing mirrors the explosion of global wealth. There are more than 3,000 people on Forbes' list of billionaires and 52 million with between $1 million and $5 million in investable assets. And as planes, mansions, and yachts multiply, so does the need for skilled staff, triggering bidding wars and driving up salaries. Agencies say there's an industry scrambling to keep up, offering perks like guest houses, company cars, and guaranteed hours. Housekeepers can earn up to $120,000, nannies up to $150,000, and senior household managers well over $200,000.

But the work also carries high expectations: long hours, strict discretion, and the reality of living with the families they serve, often spending holidays far from home. Roles can shift from child care to crisis management in minutes, and many jobs require spotless social media footprints and extensive NDAs. Even so, more Gen Zers are choosing this world. Read the full story.