Trump Extends Pardons to Riot-Related Convictions

President Trump has added two pardons of people convicted of crimes related to the Capitol riot, one for the second time and the other for threatening to shoot FBI agents, the administration announced Saturday. Ed Martin, a Justice Department pardon attorney and supporter of the Jan. 6, 2021, rioters, revealed the pardons online. The moves represent an expansion of Trump's previous clemency efforts for those prosecuted in connection with the riot, the New York Times reports. The newly pardoned are: