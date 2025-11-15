Trump Order Ends Tribute to Buddy Holly

Fans of the Buddy Holly crosswalk in his hometown of Lubbock, Texas, with a painted depiction of the rock 'n' roll legend's iconic glasses, will soon have to say goodbye to it. That'll be a day that might well make them cry. City Council members said this week they have no choice but to remove it to comply with a directive from the Trump administration and Republicans to rid the public roadways of any political messages or artwork, the AP reports. Other local governments have had to take similar steps.

Laredo, in South Texas, removed a mural in October that protested the border wall along the southern border with Mexico. In August, Florida officials removed a rainbow-colored crosswalk outside the Pulse nightclub where 49 people were shot to death. Lubbock's crosswalk, installed in 2020, is near the Buddy Holly Center, a downtown museum with exhibits honoring Lubbock's most famous native son. "It's such a tasteful cross section and people like it. But what do you do?" said City Council member Christy Martinez-Garcia, who was among those questioning why it had to go. Lubbock received a letter from the Texas Department of Transportation with "harsh wording" that threatened the possible loss of state or federal funding for road projects if such artwork was not removed, David Bragg, Lubbock's interim division director of public works, told council members.

"This was very broad letter. I don't think it was intended to go after, say, the Buddy Holly glasses. Unfortunately it did," Bragg said. Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that "Texans expect their taxpayer dollars to be used wisely, not advance political agendas on Texas roadways." Mayor Mark McBrayer said the city had no choice but to comply. "Probably everybody here got some communication from people wanting that not to be the case," McBrayer said. "But I don't really feel like we have the wherewithal to do anything about that without trying to litigate it and I don't think there's any appetite here anyway." Bragg said the removal will take place during normal maintenance next year. Holly, born and raised in Lubbock, was killed at age 22 in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, on Feb. 3, 1959—now known as the day the music died.