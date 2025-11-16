Greene: I'm Now Getting Threats Over Trump Feud

As NBC News reports, Greene has broken publicly with Trump on a number of issues of late, including the release of the Epstein files and a foreign policy she says betrays his "America First" promises. Trump responded in force Friday and Saturday, denouncing Greene on this Truth Social platform as "wacky," calling her a "disgrace" to the Republican party, and withdrawing his previous support of her. Meanwhile, some Democrats were reveling in the feud, notes Politico. "I'm here for you girl," tweeted Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who has publicly sparred with Greene. "I told you not to trust him… all he cares about is HIMself."

