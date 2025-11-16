Greene: I'm Now Getting Threats Over Trump Feud

Marjorie Taylor Greene says her escalating feud with President Trump is putting her in physical danger, reports Mediaite:
- "I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world," she tweeted Saturday. "The man I supported and helped get elected."
- "As a Republican, who overwhelmingly votes for President Trump's bills and agenda, his aggression against me which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid), this is completely shocking to everyone," wrote Greene. "I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel."
As NBC News reports, Greene has broken publicly with Trump on a number of issues of late, including the release of the Epstein files and a foreign policy she says betrays his "America First" promises. Trump responded in force Friday and Saturday, denouncing Greene on this Truth Social platform as "wacky," calling her a "disgrace" to the Republican party, and withdrawing his previous support of her. Meanwhile, some Democrats were reveling in the feud, notes Politico. "I'm here for you girl," tweeted Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who has publicly sparred with Greene. "I told you not to trust him… all he cares about is HIMself."