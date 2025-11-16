4 Dead After Migrant Boat Capsizes Near San Diego

A wooden skiff believed to have been ferrying migrants toward the US capsized in stormy seas near San Diego, leaving at least four people dead and four hospitalized, the Coast Guard said Saturday. The US Border Patrol found the vessel in the surf off Imperial Beach late Friday night, per the AP. Six people were initially found on the beach just before midnight, one of whom was pronounced dead. About two hours later, a Coast Guard crew found three people in the ocean, all dead.