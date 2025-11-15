Trump-MTG Spat Ascends to the Next Level

President Trump has publicly called it quits with one of his most stalwart MAGA-world supporters, calling Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "Wacky Marjorie" and saying he would endorse a challenger against her in next year's midterms "if the right person runs," per the AP . Accusing the Georgia Republican of going "Far Left," Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social that all Greene had done in recent months is "COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!" As for Greene's purported irritation that he doesn't return her phone calls: "I can't take a ranting Lunatic's call every day."

The dismissal of Greene—once the epitome of "Make America Great Again," sporting the signature red cap for President Biden's 2024 State of the Union address and acting as a go-between for Trump and other Capitol Hill Republicans—appeared to be the final break in a dispute simmering for months, as Greene has seemingly moderated her political profile. The three-term US House member has increasingly dissented from Republican leaders, attacking them during the just-ended federal government shutdown and saying they need a plan to help people who are losing subsidies to afford health insurance policies.

In a response to Trump on X, Greene wrote that Trump had "attacked me and lied about me." She added a screenshot of texts she said she'd sent the president earlier in the day about releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, which she said "is what sent him over the edge." Greene called it "astonishing really how hard he's fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level," referencing next week's US House vote over releasing the Epstein files. Writing that she'd supported Trump "with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him," Greene added, "I don't worship or serve Donald Trump." More on their spat here.