Last Batch of Pennies Could Bring Millions at Auction

The final batch of US pennies, minted on Wednesday, could soon become among the most valuable coins in the nation's history, with experts predicting they could fetch up to $5 million each at auction. The historic event took place at the US Mint in Philadelphia, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Treasurer Brandon Beach overseeing the process. The last five pennies were marked with a special omega symbol, USA Today reports, and set aside for future auction, though no date has been announced.

The government has been producing pennies since 1793, but the decision to stop minting them was made earlier this year by President Trump, who cited the fact that it now costs 3.69 cents to make the 1-cent coin. While the final auction price is anyone's guess, collectors expect these last pennies to spark a frenzy. "Collectors would go nuts for a modern rarity of business-strike Lincoln cents," said John Feigenbaum, publisher of rare coin price guide Greysheet. He estimates they could go for between $2 million and $5 million each.

One Pennsylvania expert questions the big estimates, saying the scarcity of the pennies is artificial, per Philadelphia magazine. "They were made to be rare," said Richard Weaver, owner of Delaware Valley Rare Coin Co. "When you see people paying in the millions for coins, they are paying for coins that are 100 or 200 years old, of which only a handful are known to exist and that have survived for so many years without anyone making them for that purpose in 1933 or 1794." About 300 billion pennies remain in circulation, the coin won't disappear from everyday life immediately. Still, some retailers and restaurants, including McDonald's, have already reported shortages and have begun rounding cash transactions to the nearest 5 cents.