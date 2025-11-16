Before UN Vote, Netanyahu Digs In on Palestinian State

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he'll oppose any attempts to establish a Palestinian state, a day before the UN Security Council is to vote on a resolution that leaves the door open to independence. Netanyahu has long ruled out Palestinian independence. But as the US attempts to push forward with its Gaza ceasefire proposal, the AP reports, Netanyahu faces heavy international pressure to show flexibility.

The US proposal would mandate an international stabilization force in Gaza despite opposition from Russia, China, and some Arab countries. The US, which is under pressure from countries expected to contribute troops to the force, revised the resolution with stronger language about Palestinian self-determination. It now says that President Trump's plan may create a "credible pathway" to Palestinian statehood. A rival Russian proposal uses even stronger language in favor of Palestinian statehood. Netanyahu's hard-line governing partners have urged him to take a tough stand about the calls for Palestinian independence. Speaking to his Cabinet, Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel's opposition to a Palestinian state has "not changed one bit."

Netanyahu added that he has been staving off any advances toward a Palestinian state for decades and is not threatened by external or internal pressure. "I do not need affirmations, tweets, or lectures from anyone," he said. Netanyahu also noted that Trump's plan calls for Gaza to be demilitarized and Hamas to be disarmed. The Israeli leader also made his first public comments about a surge in violent attacks by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, saying the violence was the work of a small minority. Palestinians and human rights groups say the violence has been widespread and accused the government of turning a blind eye.