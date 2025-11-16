Agents Boast of Arrests as Group Laments 'Day of Shame'

The US Border Patrol said agents arrested 81 people in immigrant neighborhoods across Charlotte on Saturday, marking what advocacy groups say is the largest single-day tally of immigrant arrests in the state's recent history. The operation, which continued into Sunday, led to widespread closures of businesses serving immigrant communities, including a flea market and nightclubs, the New York Times reports. The city's Catholic churches reported a drop in attendance, with advocates saying federal agents were seen outside church parking lots. One group supportive of immigrants called Saturday "a day of shame," per the Charlotte Observer .

Gregory Bovino, who is leading the Border Patrol operation, declared the mission a success and shared photos online of five detainees he said had criminal records. However, neither Bovino nor the Department of Homeland Security clarified how many of those arrested had criminal histories; past operations in other cities have resulted in few arrests of individuals with serious criminal backgrounds. The Trump administration maintains that anyone without legal status in the US is considered a criminal, a stance it uses to justify these enforcement actions. "Criminal illegal aliens shop too … check out who was walking and shopping amongst American citizens today: a violent repeat offender," Bovino posted, per WCNC.

Local lawyers and advocacy groups reported that those arrested included a man taking part in a church cleanup, workers at a Home Depot, a landscaper, and a Hispanic US citizen whose vehicle was damaged by an agent. Siembra NC, an immigrant rights group, criticized the operation, per the Times, and noted that previous record single-day arrests in the state were 30 and 27, both in 2019. The North Carolina Republican Party voiced support for the operation, while Democratic Gov. Josh Stein urged residents to document any inappropriate behavior by agents.

story continues below

One resident said a neighbor collapsed while being pulled out of a car on Sunday by agents who had pursued him from a grocery store. An ambulance, with two agents riding with him, took the man to a hospital. Two people protesting at a local Homeland Security office were detained, their lawyer told the Observer. A nonprofit that provides services to Latino communities said people are too afraid to leave home for school, medical appointments, or work, per the AP. Camino's dental clinic, for instance, had nine cancellations on Friday. "Latinos love this country. They came here to escape socialism and communism, and they're hard workers and people of faith," a spokesperson said, adding, "It's just so sad to see that this community now has this target on their back."