Zuckerberg Is Not Exactly BFFs With His Neighbors

Mark Zuckerberg's neighbors in Palo Alto, California, spent years battling what they saw as an illegal school run out of the Facebook founder's sprawling compound. The dispute, which spanned nearly a decade, involved ongoing tensions between the billionaire's household and the surrounding Crescent Park community, according to a new report by Wired , which reviewed more than 1,600 documents about the squabble. The saga began brewing in 2016, when Zuckerberg's real estate acquisitions started raising eyebrows in the high-end neighborhood. By 2021, residents noticed a steady flow of children and staff at the property, suspecting that an unlicensed school—later identified as "Bicken Ben School"—was operating without the required city permits.

Enrollment appeared to grow to as many as 30 students, and neighbors claimed the resulting traffic, noise, and presence of private security made daily life increasingly difficult. City records and emails obtained by Wired via public records requests reveal a mounting sense of frustration among locals, who accused Palo Alto officials of dragging their feet—possibly, they said, because of Zuckerberg's wealth and influence. "You have not earned our trust," one neighbor wrote to city planners. Palo Alto's government insisted it treated the Zuckerbergs like any other residents. The city eventually gave the family a June 2025 deadline to shut the school or obtain a license, but it never received one and it closed. A rep for the Zuckerbergs, however, said the school didn't close—rather, it moved. More here.