Man Who Grabbed Ariana Grande Heads to Jail

An Australian content creator has been sentenced to nine days in jail in Singapore after he rushed Ariana Grande at a movie premiere last week, grabbing her shoulders as she walked the press line. Johnson Wen, 26, known online as "Pajama Man," pleaded guilty to public nuisance before Singapore District Judge Christopher Goh on Monday. He's a "serial intruder" with a history of crashing concerts and sporting events for online notoriety, the BBC reports. The latest incident took place Thursday at the Asia premiere of Wicked: For Good, with video of the disruption—and Cynthia Erivo's intervention —quickly going viral.

During trial proceedings Monday, the court was told Wen had again tried to disrupt the premiere once he'd been escorted out. He tried to jump the barricades a second time and was pinned down by security staff, the BBC reports. He could've faced up to three months behind bars, with an additional $1,500 fine. But prosecutors asked for a seven-day sentence despite what they said was Wen's "glaring lack of remorse." Wen, who appeared in court without a lawyer, smiled throughout the hearing, though he told the judge, "I won't do it again, your honor," per the New York Times. The judge rebuked him for "thinking only of yourself and not the safety of others." Grande's supporters in Singapore had called for him to be deported, per the BBC.