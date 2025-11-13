Co-Star Has Ariana Grande's Back During Fan's Stunt

Ariana Grande had a scary moment on the red carpet when a man rushed at her before a premiere of her new film Wicked: For Good. The pop star was walking the carpet—it was actually yellow in homage to the movie—at Universal Studios Singapore with castmates Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo, and Jeff Goldblum when a man sprinted at her and grabbed her, reports People . Erivo quickly intervened, putting herself between Grande and the man before security removed him from the scene, notes E! News . Watch one angle here . Another here .

Grande appeared clearly shaken afterward. The intruder was soon identified by fans as Johnson Wen, known online as "Pyjama Man." He's made a name for himself by crashing celebrity events, including recent incidents involving Katy Perry and The Weeknd, per NBC News. "Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You," he posted on social media afterward. It was not immediately clear if he would face any legal charges or other repercussions for the stunt.

The incident resonated with fans given Grande's history with trauma and anxiety, particularly in the aftermath of the 2017 Manchester concert bombing. She has spoken about her struggles with PTSD and anxiety in past interviews, describing the lasting impact the bombing had on her. "My anxiety has anxiety," she once told British Vogue.