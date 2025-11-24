US Faces Some Gnarly Weather for Thanksgiving Travel

Millions of Thanksgiving travelers may find their journeys complicated this week as severe weather threatens to disrupt what is expected to be a record-setting period for holiday travel in the US. On Monday, roughly 9 million people across Texas, southern Arkansas, and northern Louisiana are at risk for severe storms, including large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Another 7 million people in central and northern Texas, along with parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas, are under threat of flash flooding, with heavy rain capable of dropping up to 5 inches in some areas over the course of the day, reports NBC News .

According to the National Weather Service, the risk of severe weather and flooding will shift eastward through the Arklatex region, eventually reaching the Tennessee Valley and parts of the Deep South by Tuesday. Meanwhile, a separate storm system is bringing snow to the northern Rockies and is expected to move across the Upper Midwest into New England by Wednesday. Areas including Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota, and northern Michigan could see between 3 and 6 inches of snow, with higher amounts possible in northern Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The combination of these two storm systems is expected to cause dangerous driving conditions and potential flight delays just as 82 million Americans plan to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday, according to AAA. While conditions are expected to improve across most of the country by Thanksgiving Day, lingering snow and gusty winds may persist in the Northeast and Pacific Northwest. Travel experts are advising holiday travelers to prepare for disruptions and have backup plans in place. NPR adds that, while the weather should clear for most travelers' trip home, the best times to leave by car are before noon on Tuesday and 11am on Wednesday.