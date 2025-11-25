Guy's Call to DC Radio Show Leads Cops to Dead Body

Maryland police discovered a body in Frederick on Friday after a tipster called into a Washington, DC, radio show and claimed to have found a dead body in a former local homeless encampment, NBC News reports. The caller, who identified himself only as Joseph, called in on Friday and told the host of "Elliot in the Morning" on DC101 that he had come across the remains while "exploring nature" around 18 days earlier. "This may sound sick, but I've always wanted to come upon something like that," the caller said, per WTOP. He said he found the body in an area that had once been a "tent city" but had since been dismantled.