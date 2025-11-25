On One Point, MTG Is Staying Neutral

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't gearing up for another fight with President Trump, at least not when it comes to her replacement. The congresswoman who plans to resign her seat in January said Monday that she won't endorse any candidate in the following special election for Georgia's 14th Congressional District, citing a desire to let her constituents choose their next representative without her influence. "Anyone claiming they have my endorsement would not be telling the truth," she said in a statement posted to X.