On One Point, MTG Is Staying Neutral

Georgia congresswoman says she won't endorse anyone in the race to replace her
Posted Nov 25, 2025 9:59 AM CST
On One Point, MTG Is Staying Neutral
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., center, attends a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, outside the US Capitol in Washington.   (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't gearing up for another fight with President Trump, at least not when it comes to her replacement. The congresswoman who plans to resign her seat in January said Monday that she won't endorse any candidate in the following special election for Georgia's 14th Congressional District, citing a desire to let her constituents choose their next representative without her influence. "Anyone claiming they have my endorsement would not be telling the truth," she said in a statement posted to X.

Her decision, per Politico, sidesteps a potential showdown between a Greene-backed contender and one favored by Trump, who's labeled his former ally a "traitor." In responding to her resignation announcement, Trump declared Greene would have "no chance of winning" against one of his chosen candidates. The special election will take place at least 30 days after Greene officially steps down. A GOP official in the Peach State suggests a March date is likely. Republicans vying for the seat include Star Black, who had a long career with the Federal Emergency Management Agency; high school teacher Jeff Criswell; and actor Elvis Casely, per the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X