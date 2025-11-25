Politics | Marjorie Taylor Greene On One Point, MTG Is Staying Neutral Georgia congresswoman says she won't endorse anyone in the race to replace her By Arden Dier withNewser.AI Posted Nov 25, 2025 9:59 AM CST Copied Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., center, attends a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, outside the US Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't gearing up for another fight with President Trump, at least not when it comes to her replacement. The congresswoman who plans to resign her seat in January said Monday that she won't endorse any candidate in the following special election for Georgia's 14th Congressional District, citing a desire to let her constituents choose their next representative without her influence. "Anyone claiming they have my endorsement would not be telling the truth," she said in a statement posted to X. Her decision, per Politico, sidesteps a potential showdown between a Greene-backed contender and one favored by Trump, who's labeled his former ally a "traitor." In responding to her resignation announcement, Trump declared Greene would have "no chance of winning" against one of his chosen candidates. The special election will take place at least 30 days after Greene officially steps down. A GOP official in the Peach State suggests a March date is likely. Republicans vying for the seat include Star Black, who had a long career with the Federal Emergency Management Agency; high school teacher Jeff Criswell; and actor Elvis Casely, per the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Read These Next Man was planning cremation for his sister, who turned out to be alive. Mom allegedly passed 31 hospitals on road trip as daughter was dying. 'Putin wants legal recognition to what he has stolen.' One of the Slender Man attackers escaped her group home, briefly. Report an error