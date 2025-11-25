UN Offers Sobering Stats on Femicide

The United Nations says 137 girls and women were killed every day last year by intimate partners or relatives—a rate of one every 10 minutes—underscoring what it describes as a persistent global crisis of femicide. In total, 83,000 women and girls were intentionally killed in 2024, and about 60% of those deaths—roughly 50,000—came at the hands of people they were close to, according to a report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and UN Women. The two agencies released the findings to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, reports CBS News .

One striking detail from the report: While men made up 80% of all homicide victims in 2024, only 11% of those male victims were killed by someone they knew well, compared to the 60% figure for women and girls. "The home remains a dangerous and sometimes lethal place for too many women and girls around the world," says John Brandolino, acting chief of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, in a release. The 50,000 figure is slightly less than the 2023 tally, though the agencies say that's likely due to changes in data collection rather than real-world progress.

No region was untouched by this form of violence. Africa saw the highest rate, with 3 women per 100,000 killed by a partner or family member. The Americas followed at 1.5 per 100,000, then Oceania (1.4), Asia (0.7), and Europe (0.5). The report also found that new technologies have added to the problem, fueling abuse through nonconsensual image sharing, deepfake videos, and doxing. It also calls for "urgent, coordinated prevention," including by implementing gun restrictions and setting up more survivor-centered services, per Deutsche Welle.