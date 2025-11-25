Crime | Wisconsin Slender Man Attacker to Cops: 'Just Google' Me Morgan Geyser was reluctant to give up real name By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Nov 25, 2025 12:52 PM CST Copied Morgan Geyser appears in a Waukesha County courtroom, Jan. 9, 2025, in Waukesha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, file) When police apprehended one of the Slender Man assailants this week after an escape from a group home, they say Morgan Geyser initially gave a fake name. And it had everything to do with the infamous 2014 assault, reports ABC News: "The female repeatedly refused to provide her real name and initially gave a false one," said a statement from police in Posen, Illinois. "After continued attempts to identify her, she finally stated that she didn't want to tell officers who she was because she had 'done something really bad,' and suggested that officers could 'just Google' her name." Geyser, now 23, was found sleeping outside a truck stop in Posen with 43-year-old Chad Mecca on Sunday night, per NPR. Police said Geyser cut off her ankle monitor while at a group home in Wisconsin, then took a bus with Mecca to Illinois. The two met at a church months earlier, said Geyser, and he reportedly snuck into her group home several times. Mecca was charged with trespassing and obstructing identification but released on a citation, while Geyser is back in custody. Read These Next Man was planning cremation for his sister, who turned out to be alive. 'Putin wants legal recognition to what he has stolen.' Hegseth: Scouts no longer 'cultivate masculine values.' High school coach is undefeated, and missing. Report an error