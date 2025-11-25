Slender Man Attacker to Cops: 'Just Google' Me

When police apprehended one of the Slender Man assailants this week after an escape from a group home, they say Morgan Geyser initially gave a fake name. And it had everything to do with the infamous 2014 assault, reports ABC News :

Geyser, now 23, was found sleeping outside a truck stop in Posen with 43-year-old Chad Mecca on Sunday night, per NPR. Police said Geyser cut off her ankle monitor while at a group home in Wisconsin, then took a bus with Mecca to Illinois. The two met at a church months earlier, said Geyser, and he reportedly snuck into her group home several times. Mecca was charged with trespassing and obstructing identification but released on a citation, while Geyser is back in custody.