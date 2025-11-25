Opinion | Volodymyr Zelensky Editorial: Zelensky Learns How to Deal With Trump His calm response to original peace plan was well played, say the Washington Post editors By John Johnson Posted Nov 25, 2025 11:42 AM CST Copied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov, File) The Washington Post editorial board suspects Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has been reading President Trump's old book The Art of the Deal. The way Zelensky has negotiated the US-brokered peace plan is a sharp contrast to his behavior back in February, when he "foolishly" bickered with Trump in the Oval Office, they write. When Trump's team first unveiled its original 28-point plan to end the Russian war, it was immediately clear that Ukraine could not accept its terms: It asked too much of Ukraine and too little of Russia. This time, "the Ukrainians understood the gambit and acted accordingly," the editors write. They have since successfully worked with US negotiators to get better terms, the details of which have not been revealed. But all signs point to a deal Ukraine will accept imminently. (Russia is another question.) Zelensky didn't angrily respond to Trump's original plan or his subsequent threat to cut off all US aid if the Ukrainians rejected it. As a result, "Ukraine could still come out ahead at the end of this nerve-wracking exercise." Read These Next Man was planning cremation for his sister, who turned out to be alive. 'Putin wants legal recognition to what he has stolen.' Mom allegedly passed 31 hospitals on road trip as daughter was dying. Pentagon opens rare investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly. Report an error