Families of Oct. 7 Victims Sue Binance

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, is facing a lawsuit from the families of 300 American citizens who were injured or killed in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel. The families allege that Binance helped Hamas and other terrorist organizations move over $1 billion through its platform, effectively aiding terrorism, the New York Times reports.

The suit, filed in federal court in North Dakota, claims Binance ignored warnings about suspicious activity and failed to enforce basic security checks, allowing money to flow to groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The plaintiffs argue that Binance's actions went beyond accidental lapses and were part of a deliberate strategy to attract high-risk clients and evade oversight. "This was not a compliance lapse; it was a business model," said Jonathan Missner, a lawyer representing the families.