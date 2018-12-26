UPDATE

Nov 25, 2025 4:54 PM CST

Macauley Culkin is officially Macauley Macauley Culkin Culkin. At an event over the weekend marking the 35th anniversary of Home Alone, the actor confirmed for the first time that he had legally changed his middle name from "Carson" in 2019 after the overwhelming favorite for a new one in a poll on his website was "Macauley Culkin," Rolling Stone reports. "The final vote was Macaulay Culkin," he told the crowd at the Long Island event. "So my name is Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. If somebody comes up to me at the airport and says, 'Excuse me, are you Macaulay Culkin?' I can say, 'Well, Macaulay Culkin is my middle name.'"

Dec 26, 2018 4:32 PM CST

The results are in, and "Macaulay Culkin" is the winner. That's what people voting on what Macaulay Culkin should change his middle name to overwhelmingly decided in a poll on the actor's website. So now the Home Alone star's full name will be Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin, per USA Today. He announced the results in a Christmas Day tweet, in which he said he would legally change his middle name from its current "Carson" in 2019. Culkin announced the poll to change his middle name in November, and voting was open until Christmas Eve. Options included the victorious "Macaulay Culkin" (60,990 votes); "TheMcRibIsBack" (14,558 votes); Kieran (13,559 votes); "Publicity Stunt" (9,644 votes); and Shark Week (7,515 votes). (Culkin reprised his Home Alone role this year.)