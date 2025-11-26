Judge Kills Georgia's Election Interference Case

The prosecutor who recently took over the Georgia election interference case against President Trump and others said in a court filing Wednesday that he has decided not to pursue the case further, per the AP. Pete Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, took over the case last month from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who was removed over an "appearance of impropriety" created by a romantic relationship with the special prosecutor she chose to lead the case. Skandalakis said he tried and failed to find a prosecutor to take up the case before appointing himself, rather than allowing the case to be dismissed.