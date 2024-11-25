Jack Smith Delivers a Big Win to Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith asked a federal judge in Washington, DC on Monday to dismiss the case accusing Donald Trump of attempting to overturn the 2020 election, per the AP . Smith and his team also moved to abandon the classified documents case against the president-elect, according to a filing in federal court in Florida. It's not because Smith thinks Trump is innocent but because the Justice Department believes Trump cannot be tried as a sitting president. The Washington Post notes it's possible Trump could yet be tried once he leaves office, though he could take the unprecedented step of pardoning himself in advance.

In court papers, prosecutors said the Justice Department's position "is that the Constitution requires that this case be dismissed before the defendant is inaugurated." The filing from Smith's team in the election interference case states that the prohibition "is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government's proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Government stands fully behind." The decision was expected after Smith's team began assessing how to wind down both the 2020 election interference case and the separate classified documents case in the wake of Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. This story has been updated with new developments.