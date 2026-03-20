Justice Department Sues Harvard Over Antisemitism

Harvard is once again in the Trump administration's crosshairs , this time over accusations it failed to protect Jewish and Israeli students and staff. The administration on Friday filed a civil-rights lawsuit in federal court in Boston, claiming the university ignored antisemitic harassment and discrimination in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, and signaling a fresh escalation in its broader clash with elite higher education, reports the New York Times . "This Justice Department has no tolerance for such brazen violations of federal law," said Harmeet Dhillon, head of the department's civil rights division, per the Wall Street Journal .

Officials say they want to force Harvard into compliance with Title VI, the federal law that bars discrimination in programs receiving federal funds, and to claw back "billions of dollars of taxpayer subsidies awarded to a discriminatory institution," per the AP. Harvard, the country's wealthiest university, did not immediately comment. Its leaders have previously acknowledged missteps during campus protests over the war in Gaza while insisting they took corrective action. The case follows a judge's earlier decision blocking the administration's effort to cut off Harvard's federal research funding, and it lands just weeks after a similar Justice Department lawsuit accused UCLA of allowing "grossly antisemitic acts" and ignoring pleas from Jewish and Israeli employees.