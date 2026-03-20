Trump Slams 'Cowards' Amid Push to Reopen Strait

President Trump escalated his criticism of NATO allies reluctant to help as American forces worked to secure the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. In a Truth Social post, Trump labeled the allies "cowards" in all caps and warned again that the US would remember. "They didn't want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran," he wrote. "Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don't want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices."

On Thursday, the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, and Japan issued a joint statement saying they are prepared to "contribute appropriate efforts" to secure the waterway but did not make tangible commitments, notes AFP. Germany and Italy have previously said they want a cease-fire first. The US and Israel launched their campaign without consulting allies, and Iran's response has slowed shipping through a corridor that normally carries about 20% of the world's crude and liquefied natural gas, pushing oil prices higher.

On Friday, the US ramped up its attacks on Iranian naval vessels and drones as part of its push to reopen the strait, reports the New York Times. However, it could take weeks for the operation to make the waterway safe for commercial traffic, notes the Wall Street Journal. US warplanes were taking aim at the Iranian ships, while Apache helicopters were sent out to take down the drones.