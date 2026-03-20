Fetterman Under Fire From Fellow Democrats Again

Sen. John Fetterman is back in a familiar place: under fire from fellow Democrats . In the latest case, the Pennsylvania senator broke with his party and cast the deciding vote to advance the nomination of GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin's to run Homeland Security. As a result, Axios reports that Democratic lawmakers, particularly in Pennsylvania, are not only slamming Fetterman but calling for his ouster. "Once again Sen Fetterman shows why he is Trump's favorite Democrat," wrote Rep. Brendan Boyle. "He needs to go."

Rep. Pat Ryan accused him of "abandoning his constituents," while Rep. Chrissy Houlahan told voters she has more success working with GOP Sen. Dave McCormick than with Fetterman. Fetterman, meanwhile, defended his vote on social media, reports CNN. "In January, I called on the president to fire Noem—and he did. I truly approached the confirmation of my colleague and friend, Senator Mullin, with an open mind," Fetterman wrote. "We must reopen DHS," he added. Fetterman is all but certain to face a primary challenge in 2028 from multiple Democrats.