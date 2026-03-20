Fetterman Under Fire From Fellow Democrats Again

His vote in favor of DHS nominee Mullin brings out the critics
Posted Mar 20, 2026 12:16 PM CDT
Fetterman Under Fire From Democrats Over DHS Vote
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks during a confirmation hearing for Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.   (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Sen. John Fetterman is back in a familiar place: under fire from fellow Democrats. In the latest case, the Pennsylvania senator broke with his party and cast the deciding vote to advance the nomination of GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin's to run Homeland Security. As a result, Axios reports that Democratic lawmakers, particularly in Pennsylvania, are not only slamming Fetterman but calling for his ouster. "Once again Sen Fetterman shows why he is Trump's favorite Democrat," wrote Rep. Brendan Boyle. "He needs to go."

Rep. Pat Ryan accused him of "abandoning his constituents," while Rep. Chrissy Houlahan told voters she has more success working with GOP Sen. Dave McCormick than with Fetterman. Fetterman, meanwhile, defended his vote on social media, reports CNN. "In January, I called on the president to fire Noem—and he did. I truly approached the confirmation of my colleague and friend, Senator Mullin, with an open mind," Fetterman wrote. "We must reopen DHS," he added. Fetterman is all but certain to face a primary challenge in 2028 from multiple Democrats.

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