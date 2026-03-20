NASA's Much-Thwarted Moon Rocket Makes an 11-Hour Trip

For the second time this year, NASA moved its moon rocket from the hangar out toward the pad Friday in hopes of launching four astronauts on a lunar fly-around next month. If the latest repairs work and everything else goes NASA's way, the Space Launch System could blast off as early as April 1 from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, reports the AP. The 322-foot rocket began the slow 4-mile trek in the middle of the night, transported atop a massive crawler used since the 1960s Apollo era. The trip was held up for several hours by high wind but completed by midday, 11 hours after it began. The Artemis II crew went into quarantine this week in Houston.