Senate Panel Votes 8-7 on Mullin Nomination

A nominee who publicly called a Senate committee chair a "snake" just cleared that chair's panel. Sen. Markwayne Mullin's nomination to run the Department of Homeland Security squeaked out of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on an 8–7 vote Thursday, surviving only because Democratic Sen. John Fetterman backed him after Chair Rand Paul, a fellow Republican, vowed to oppose the nomination, the Hill reports. Republicans hold an 8-7 majority on the committee. The nomination will now go to the full Senate, with a vote expected next week, CNBC reports.
The brief, three-minute session followed a tense hearing a day earlier in which Paul questioned Mullin's temperament to oversee the vast security agency. Ranking Democrat Gary Peters used Thursday's meeting to argue Mullin is unfit for the job, pointing to his threat to fight Teamsters leader Sean O'Brien during a 2023 hearing and past comments suggesting he understood the neighbor who assaulted Paul.
- When Paul brought up the O'Brien clash during Wednesday's hearing, Mullin replied, "As you can notice, over my shoulder is my good friend, Sean O'Brien. Both of us have had conversations and shaken hands and agreed we could have done things different," per ABC News. "Sean has become a close friend. We talk all the time," he said. "I have been on his podcast. It is how you handle your differences. Not like this, chairman."
- Peters also accused Mullin of being evasive about a foreign trip he has described in combat-like terms, saying national security agencies could find no record that it was classified travel. "Where did you 'smell war,' sir?" he asked Wednesday.
- Asked about his vote Thursday, Fetterman referred reporters to a post on X. "In January, I called on the president to fire Noem—and he did," the Democrat wrote. "I truly approached the confirmation of my colleague and friend, Senator Mullin, with an open-mind," he wrote. "We need a leader at DHS. We must reopen DHS. My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working relationship with Senator Mullin for our nation's security."