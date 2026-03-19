Senate Panel Votes 8-7 on Mullin Nomination

A nominee who publicly called a Senate committee chair a "snake" just cleared that chair's panel. Sen. Markwayne Mullin's nomination to run the Department of Homeland Security squeaked out of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on an 8–7 vote Thursday, surviving only because Democratic Sen. John Fetterman backed him after Chair Rand Paul, a fellow Republican, vowed to oppose the nomination, the Hill reports. Republicans hold an 8-7 majority on the committee. The nomination will now go to the full Senate, with a vote expected next week, CNBC reports.