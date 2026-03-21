South Korea's Favorite Band Is Back in Business

After a four-year break, K-pop supergroup BTS returned on Saturday with a massive, free comeback concert in Seoul, where thousands of police locked down a central boulevard for the Netflix-exclusive spectacle that drew tens of thousands of fans. All seven members of the band—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—recently completed South Korea's mandatory military service and hope to reclaim their status as one of the world's biggest pop acts, per the AP . The performance at Gwanghwamun Square launches a global tour spanning dozens of shows across the US, Europe, and Asia, which analysts say could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue per quarter.

The hourlong concert comes after the group on Friday released its fifth album, ARIRANG, which sold nearly 4 million copies in its first day, said the band's management company, HYBE. "Annyeonghaseyo! We're back!" RM, the band's leader, told the crowd, using the Korean word for "hello" as they opened with "Body to Body," setting off delirious screams from fans. HYBE said RM had injured his ankle during rehearsal, but he still performed with modified choreography. Officials expected the BTS concert, which began at 8pm local time, to draw more than 200,000 people to the Gwanghwamun area, including 22,000 fans who secured free seats in the designated viewing zone and others watching on screens nearby. The show was streamed live on Netflix.

BTS debuted in 2013 and has a legion of global supporters who call themselves the "Army." It became the first K-pop act to top Billboard's Hot 100 chart in 2020 with their first all-English song "Dynamite." Police and city officials on Saturday closed nearby streets and roads, halted the area's subway and bus services, and sealed off dozens of surrounding buildings, in what amounted to a full-day shutdown of the district.

The group's comeback follows a nearly four-year hiatus driven by South Korea's mandatory military service, which requires most able-bodied men to serve 18 to 21 months under a conscription system aimed at deterring aggression from North Korea. BTS members began serving in 2022, with Suga the last to complete his service in June 2025. Some analysts say the group's ARIRANG world tour is likely to become the biggest K-pop tour ever by scale and revenue, with 82 shows planned globally in stadiums of around 50,000 seats. "Thank you for waiting for us," J-Hope told the crowd in English on Saturday. "We will do our best to give everything we got." More here for Army fans.