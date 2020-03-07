14-Year-Old Abducted Over '$4M Drug Debt'

(Newser) – Toronto police have found a 14-year-old boy who apparently got abducted over his brother's staggering drug debt, the CBC reports. "He's now safe with his mom and dad," says Police Chief Mark Saunders. "I want less focus on this young man. He's been through enough already." Police say several men pushed the boy into a Jeep on Wednesday morning, so he never got to school, but the Amber Alert didn't go out until midnight. Luckily a torched vehicle resembling the Jeep was located at 10pm Wednesday, and police found the boy unharmed in a barn in rural Brampton the next morning. "There was a lot of cooperation from a multitude of law enforcement agencies," adds Saunders, per CP24. "Tips were coming in."

Now the Sun reports that the Toronto District School Board is investigating four teachers who didn't report the boy's absence by the 11am deadline, delaying the Amber Alert; a TDSB rep says they might face "disciplinary action" if authorities deem them "culpable." As for the drug debt, investigators believe the kidnapping was inspired by $4 million in cocaine allegedly stolen last summer by the boy's stepbrother, who has since fled Toronto. Police say they plan to learn more by interviewing the boy once he's ready. So is he still at risk? You'd "have to be a fool" to try kidnapping him again, says Saunders. "He probably will be the most watched young man in the city of Toronto right now." (Read more kidnapping stories.)

