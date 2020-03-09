Harvey Weinstein's Rep Describes Incident at Rikers

(Newser) – Harvey Weinstein has only been at Rikers since Thursday, and things are off to a bumpy start—quite literally. His rep confirmed to CNN that Weinstein experienced dizziness and then suffered a fall on Sunday morning. "Harvey says his head throbs all the time and thinks he has a concussion. He has not been officially diagnosed," says Juda Englemayer, who spoke with Weinstein via phone Sunday night and noted that he does not have use of a walker in jail. He does have a wheelchair, but Englemayer tells the New York Post he finds it challenging to use. The fall reportedly happened when he was trying to walk unassisted.

Englemayer says he's located in a cell with two "older gentlemen" in the North Infirmary Command. "It has a sink and toilet, all stainless steel and open," he says, describing Weinstein in an email to USA Today as having been reflective while "in an environment he appreciates to be vastly different from what he had known. In this short, but overwhelming period, he has been humbled so much more than he could have known. He was mean, he didn't often show respect, he treated some people with disdain, and he acknowledges it. He recognizes what put him here, and he will continue working on himself to be a better person." Weinstein, who was convicted of third-degree rape and sexual assault in late February, is set to be sentenced Wednesday; he faces anywhere from 5 to 29 years in prison.


