Prince Andrew 'Completely' Not Cooperating With Epstein Probe

(Newser) – So much for Prince Andrew cooperating with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. The British royal "has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation," US Attorney Geoffrey Berman revealed in a statement Monday that notes this move is "contrary to" the prince's "very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release." As for what this means, the prosecutor says his office is "considering its options," per NBC News. Per the Guardian, Buckingham Palace said in response to the statement, "The issue is being dealt with by the Duke of York’s legal team."

Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's son, had a long friendship with Epstein, and investigators have been trying to talk with him for months as they continue to probe Epstein's alleged underage sex trafficking ring in the wake of the financier's suicide at age 66 last August. Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleges Epstein trafficked her at age 17 and she was forced to have sex with the prince; Andrew denies her accusations and says he never met her, despite a photograph showing the prince with Giuffre and close Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Andrew has stepped back from royal duties due to the probe. (Read more Prince Andrew stories.)

