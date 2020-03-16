Romney: Let's Give Each American $1,000

(Newser) – Mitt Romney is backing an idea likely to go over well in American households. The Utah senator thinks the government should send $1,000 to every US adult to help them get through the coronavirus crisis, reports the Hill. "Congress took similar action during the 2001 and 2008 recessions," says a statement from Romney's office. "While expansions of paid leave, unemployment insurance, and SNAP benefits are crucial, the check will help fill the gaps for Americans that may not quickly navigate different government options."

Axios provides some context here. Romney is just the latest to voice support for a sentiment first put forward by Harvard's Jason Furman, former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. In a March 5 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Furman called for the government to give American adults $1,000 each, along with $500 for each of their children. Conservative and liberal economists alike have endorsed the idea, notes Axios. (The Fed's latest attempt at a stimulus hasn't helped much.)

