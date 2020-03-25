(Newser) – Mitt Romney remains in self-quarantine even though he announced Tuesday afternoon that he'd tested negative for COVID-19 after being in close contact with Sen. Rand Paul. On Wednesday, President Trump commented on the test results in a tweet the Salt Lake Tribune describes as containing "a measure of snark" and that "appeared to feign mock excitement," as Politico puts it.

story continues below

The president shared an article from Breitbart News regarding the senator's health and wrote, "This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot!" (RINO meaning Republican in name only.) Multiple outlets are noting that Romney's wife, Ann, has multiple sclerosis, a condition that elevates her risk level in terms of the coronavirus. (Read more President Trump stories.)

