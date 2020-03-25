(Newser) – Out-of-work bartenders are getting some help from actor and gin aficionado Ryan Reynolds. In a Tuesday tweet, Reynolds said the United States Bartenders' Guild would receive 30% of proceeds from online sales of Aviation Gin until May 1. Consider it "a tip to your bartenders—who REALLY miss you btw," wrote the gin company owner. "In fairness, I wouldn't be the father I am today without bartenders," he added. Aviation Gin got the ball rolling with a $15,000 donation, per People. Reynolds and wife Blake Lively already donated a combined $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada earlier this month.

"I think in times of crisis ... we all know that it's the celebrities that we count on most. They're the ones who are going to get us through this," the Canadian joked in a Monday video, the result of a challenge from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "Right after health care workers, of course. First responders. People who work in essential services. Pingpong players. Mannequins, they're great." On a more serious note, Reynolds urged people to "stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands" to prevent the spread of COVID-19, per BuzzFeed. Do that and we can "flatten the curve" and "get through this thing together," he said.


