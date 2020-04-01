5 Kinds of Drugs Found in San Diego Smuggling Tunnel

This photo released Tuesday, March 31, 2020, by the San Diego Tunnel Task Force shows a large haul of drugs seized in a cross-border tunnel running from warehouses in Tijuana. (San Diego Tunnel Task Force/Department of Homeland Security via AP)

This photo released Tuesday, March 31, 2020, by the San Diego Tunnel Task Force shows a large haul of drugs seized in a cross-border tunnel running from warehouses in Tijuana. (San Diego Tunnel Task Force/Department of Homeland Security via AP)