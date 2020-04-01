5 Kinds of Drugs Found in San Diego Smuggling Tunnel

(Newser)
Authorities in San Diego have found another cross-border smuggling tunnel long enough to rival the only subway portion of the city's transit system—along with a lot more drugs than usual. Federal agents say they found drugs worth almost $30 million in the 2,000-foot tunnel, which connected warehouses in Tijuana and San Diego's Otay Mesa area, NBC reports. The haul included 1,300 pounds of cocaine, 86 pounds of methamphetamine, 17 pounds of heroin, 3,000 pounds of marijuana and more than two pounds of fentanyl, the AP reports. Authorities say this is the first time five kinds of drugs have been found in a single tunnel in the area. The tunnel, which had an underground rail system, lighting, and ventilation, had been in place for at least a few months, investigators say. No arrests have been made. (A tunnel found in January set a new record.)