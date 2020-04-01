New Naval Operation Is Afoot, Sources Say

(Newser) – The Trump administration will soon announce that the US is moving naval ships toward Venezuela as it enhances counter-narcotic operations in the Caribbean following a US drug indictment against Nicolás Maduro, three people familiar with the situation tell the AP. The deployment could be announced as early as Wednesday, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The mission is part of the US's previously announced commitment to enhance anti-drug operations in the hemisphere. But it's taken on greater urgency following last week's indictment of Maduro, Venezuela's embattled socialist leader, and members of his inner circle and military.

They are accused of leading a narcoterrorist conspiracy responsible for smuggling up to 250 metric tons of cocaine a year into the US, about half of it by sea. It also comes as Maduro steps up attacks on his US-backed rival, Juan Guaidó. Maduro’s chief prosecutor ordered Guaidó to provide testimony Thursday as part of an investigation into an alleged coup attempt. The lawmaker, who is recognized as Venezuela's leader by almost 60 countries, is unlikely to show up, raising concerns in the US that he could be arrested. The US has long insisted that it will not tolerate any harm against Guaido.