Coronavirus Cases Just Hit a Bad Milestone

(Newser) – About 4pm EDT Thursday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the world passed 1 million. As high as that is, USA Today reports, the real toll is higher. "The million is clearly way under what the actual number will be," said a doctor and the CEO of New York-Presbyterian Hospital, "because of all the issues of testing and all the people with mild symptoms that haven’t been tested." People who didn't develop symptoms of COVID-19, or died of it without anyone knowing that was the cause, or who weren't ill enough to be tested are not included in the count. The US has the most cases confirmed through testing, 236,000, but that number is low because testing has been so limited, the doctor said.

The jump to 1,002,159 official worldwide cases has happened in less than five months; the first case, in China, was reported in November, per Live Science. Just a month ago, the global count was only 96,888. The death toll has moved past 50,000, per the Washington Post. Europe has had the most deaths; about 60% of them have been in Italy, Spain, France, and Britain. Italy or Spain said the numbers are steadying there, but they announced another 1,700 deaths between them on Thursday. Worldometer, which tracks the number of cases and their outcomes, counts 210,577 patients who have recovered from the illness worldwide. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

