All dogs coming into the US from other countries must be at least 6 months old and microchipped to help prevent the spread of rabies, according to new government rules published Wednesday. The new rules require vaccination for dogs that have been in countries where rabies is common. The update applies to dogs brought in by breeders or rescue groups, as well as pets traveling with their US owners. "This new regulation is going to address the current challenges that we're facing," said Emily Pieracci, a rabies expert at the CDC who was involved in drafting the updated regulations, per the AP . The agency posted the new rules in the federal register on Wednesday. They take effect Aug. 1, when a temporary 2021 order expires. That order suspended bringing in dogs from more than 100 countries where rabies is still a problem.

The new rules require all dogs entering the US to be at least 6 months, which is old enough to be vaccinated if required and for the shots to take effect; have a microchip placed under their skin with a code that can be used to verify rabies vaccination; and have completed a new CDC import form. There may be additional restrictions and requirements based on where the dog was the previous six months, which may include blood testing from CDC-approved labs. The CDC regulations were last updated in 1956, and a lot has changed since, Pieracci said. More people travel internationally with their pets, and more rescue groups and breeders have set up overseas operations to meet the demand for pets, she said. Now, about 1 million dogs enter the US each year. More here.