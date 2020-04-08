Kennedy Boy Is Found

(Newser) – Maryland police say the lifeless body of 8-year-old Gideon McKean was found Wednesday after days of searching the Chesapeake Bay, USA Today reports. The descendant of Robert F. Kennedy vanished last week when he and his mother, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, went adrift in a canoe in the bay's choppy waters. Gideon was found in about 25 feet of water, roughly 2,000 feet from where his 40-year-old mother was found Monday. The pair were trying to retrieve a lost ball in a cove near the home where they were staying close to Shady Side.

"Gideon, like his mom, was a star athlete who loved soccer, golf, and running," said former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Maeve's mother, on Friday, per WBAL-TV. "He took after his parents in the most extraordinary ways. He loved riddles, math, chess, and adventures. He loved to invent new games with his mom and share them with us all. Gideon was a loving and protective big brother to Gabriella and Toby." The US Coast Guard was among agencies conducting the search, which included aerial detection and underwater imaging sonar technology. (Read more Kennedy family stories.)

