(Newser) – If you're among the Americans checking their mailboxes for a stimulus check, the Washington Post reports that yours will be coming to you a little differently than any other IRS disbursement in history: It will bear the words "President Donald J. Trump" on the left-hand side of the check. The Post calls it an "unprecedented decision"—no president has ever had his name appear on an IRS disbursement—and one that could possibly delay the arrival of said checks. IRS officials note that computer code for printing the checks now needs to be changed and tested by IT employees working remotely, which could slightly hold things up.

"Any last-minute request like this will create a downstream snarl that will result in a delay," says Chad Hooper, national president of the IRS' Professional Managers Association. Not so, according to the Treasury Department. "Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned—there is absolutely no delay whatsoever," a department spokeswoman notes. Still, Hooper says that the Trump name addition is an "abuse of government resources." "Anything that takes our focus from getting those checks out the door and hampers the equitable, fair administration of the tax code is not something we can support," he notes. (Read more economic stimulus package stories.)

