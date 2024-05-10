'Very Troubling' Footage of Airman's Shooting Released

A Florida deputy shot Senior Airman Roger Fortson multiple times before ordering him to drop his gun, body cam footage released by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shows. The footage shows that after the 23-year-old opened the door with a lowered firearm in his hand, the deputy told him to "step back" but opened fire immediately, giving him no time to respond, Military.com reports. After the fatally injured man was on the ground, the deputy shouted "drop the gun." Fortson replied, "I don't have it." "It's over there," he told the deputy. Fortson, who had been shot six times, later died in a hospital.

Wrong apartment? The footage contradicts some of the account given by lawyers including civil rights attorney Ben Crump, the New York Times reports. Crump said the deputy burst into the wrong apartment without knocking or announcing himself. The footage shows that the deputy announced himself the second time he knocked. It also shows that a woman who said there had been a domestic disturbance directed the deputy to Fortson's apartment, No. 1401. Crump said his information came from Fortson's girlfriend, who had been on FaceTime with him when the deputy arrived. "We remain adamant that the police had the wrong apartment as Roger was on the phone with his girlfriend for a substantial amount of time leading up to the shooting, and no one else was in the apartment," his family said in a statement.