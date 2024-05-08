Around 1 in 24 New Yorkers Is a Millionaire

New York City has more millionaires than any other city in the world, even before the price of their homes is taken into account, according to investment migration consultancy Henley and Partners. In its latest ranking, Henley says New York City has 349,500 millionaires, with a millionaire defined as somebody with $1 million or more in "liquid investable wealth" like cash and securities. That works out to around 1 in 24 New Yorkers, CBS News reports. The Big Apple has 744 "centi-millionaires" with $100 million or more, and 60 billionaires, according to Henley.