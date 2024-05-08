Around 1 in 24 New Yorkers Is a Millionaire

New York City has more millionaires than any other city in the world, even before the price of their homes is taken into account, according to investment migration consultancy Henley and Partners. In its latest ranking, Henley says New York City has 349,500 millionaires, with a millionaire defined as somebody with $1 million or more in "liquid investable wealth" like cash and securities. That works out to around 1 in 24 New Yorkers, CBS News reports. The Big Apple has 744 "centi-millionaires" with $100 million or more, and 60 billionaires, according to Henley.
The Bay Area was in second place in Henley's ranking. The area's millionaire population has risen "by a whopping 82% over the past decade, and is now home to 305,700 millionaires, 675 centi-millionaires, and 68 billionaires," Henley said in a news release. Tokyo was in third place, followed by Singapore and London, which was the wealthiest city in the world for many years. Los Angeles was in sixth place, and Chicago was 12th. In a report earlier this year, Henley said a "millionaire remix" was underway, with wealthy Americans leaving cities like New York for cities including Austin, Miami, and Scottsdale.