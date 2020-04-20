3 Brothers Are Organizing Protests of Quarantines

(Newser) – Facebook groups have spread the word about the series of demonstrations around the country against the stay-at-home orders. Although the social media roots may make the movement appear organic, the Washington Post reports that three brothers are a principal source: Ben, Christopher and Aaron Dorr. They run pro-gun groups in several states, working against the National Rifle Association, for one. The Dorrs think the NRA has compromised too much on the issue of gun safety; Minnesota Gun Rights, whose political director is Ben Dorr, calls itself a "no-compromise gun rights organization." He created the group Wisconsinites Against Excessive Quarantine last Wednesday; Christopher Dorr created Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine and Ohioans Against Excessive Quarantine; and Aaron Dorr started New Yorkers Against Excessive Quarantine.

Facebook doesn't accept events that don't follow the social distancing rules, per the Wall Street Journal, but it hasn't blocked the organizing of these demonstrations because they're legal. In fact, President Trump appeared to endorse the protests in three states on Friday. Polls show the restrictions have more support than is evidenced at the protests, the Post points out: 81% of voters said they'd back a national stay-at-home order to combat the pandemic, including 68% of Republicans and 95% of Democrats, in a Quinnipiac University survey conducted this month. (Dr. Anthony Fauci had something to say about the protests.)

