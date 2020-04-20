Toll Rises to 19 in Canada's Deadliest Mass Shooting

(Newser) – The motive in the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history is still unclear, but investigators say a lot of planning apparently went into the rampage: Gunman Gabriel Wortman disguised himself as a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer and drove what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser. Associates say the 51-year-old denturist was obsessed with the police and used to buy old police cruisers at auction. Nathan Staples, who lives near Portapique, Nova Scotia, where the shootings began Saturday night, tells the Globe and Mail that Wortman's home was a "shrine" to the Mounties. "He was one of those freaky guys, he was really into police memorabilia," Staple says. More:

. The RCMP said Monday that the death toll had risen to 19, including Wortman. Chief Supt. Chris Leather said the toll from the 16 crime scenes is likely to rise further, the CBC reports. "We have had five structure fires, most of those being residences, and we believe there may be victims still within the remains of those homes which burned to the ground," he said. The car and uniform. "His ability to move around the province undetected was surely greatly benefited by the fact he had a vehicle that looked identical in every way to a marked police car," Leather said, per Halifax Today. "And beyond that, he was wearing a police uniform that was either a good fabrication of, or actually a police uniform."